Jaguars re-sign veteran OL Tyler Shatley

The Jaguars announced their re-signing of offensive lineman Tyler Shatley on Friday, bringing the veteran back for an 11th season with the franchise.

The terms of Shatley’s new contract were not made immediately available. He entered NFL free agency in March upon the expiration of his previous two-year deal with the team, which was worth $4.8 million.

Shatley has served as a dependable reserve piece on Jacksonville’s interior offensive line dating back to his undrafted free agent signing with the club in 2014, out of Clemson. He’s appeared in at least one game offensively every season and started since, including seven campaigns with over 300 snaps logged.

In total, Shatley has appeared in 145 games with the Jaguars and holds the franchise record for consecutive appearances with 140. He’s made 51 starts, at center, left and right guard.

Shatley’s re-signing marks another vote of confidence by the Jaguars in their offensive line of 2023, which is largely set to run it back in 2024.

The starting five — Cam Robinson, Ezra Cleveland, Luke Fortner, Brandon Scherff and Anton Harrison, from left to right — remain under contract. Only former Buffalo center and 2024 free agent signee, Mitch Morse, is expected to alter the first-team lineup, projected to replace Fortner.

