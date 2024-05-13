Jaguars sign former Longhorn RB/KR Keilan Robinson to rookie contract

Former Texas running back Keilan Robinson has inked his rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars selected Robinson in the fifth round with the No. 167 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. General manager Trent Baalke spoke with the media shortly after the draft concluded and emphasized Jacksonville’s need for a return specialist, one of the reasons they targeted Robinson.

“It definitely brings the two kickoff returners into play and that’s the reason we went out and got Keilan. That’s going to be a main responsibility of his, along with some other things,” Baalke stated regarding the NFL’s new kickoff format.

Robinson signed his rookie contract with the Jaguars on Friday. It’s a four-year deal worth $4.3 million and he received a signing bonus of $281,956.

With Texas and Alabama, Robinson averaged 23.6 yards per kickoff return.

Kicker Cam Little kicking off to running back Keilan Robinson at #Jaguars rookie minicamp. Two of Jacksonville’s Day 3 special teams selections in the draft. pic.twitter.com/CHfCysZM3x — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) May 10, 2024

