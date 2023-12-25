Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence leaves early in loss to Bucs with shoulder injury

Trevor Lawrence cleared concussion protocol on Saturday to make the start against the Bucs. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost Trevor Lawrence early on Sunday afternoon in Tampa.

Lawrence left their 30-12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early after throwing the team’s first touchdown of the day late in the third quarter. Lawrence was initially just questionable with a shoulder injury, but the team eventually ruled him out for the rest of the game.

It’s unclear specifically when Lawrence was hurt, but he did land hard on his right shoulder while diving for a first down on the sidelines earlier in the game.

#TrevorLawrence

Now declared out with shoulder after initially staying in. More score than pure injury. pic.twitter.com/nzle2AAh3a — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 24, 2023

He was seen grimacing and holding his shoulder after making a throw later on, too.

He finished throwing 17-of-29 for 211 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He was the team’s leading rusher when he went down, with 29 yards on four carries. Lawrence was replaced by backup C.J. Beathard.

Lawrence was questionable all week due to a concussion he sustained last week against the Baltimore Ravens. Lawrence finished that contest, which marked the team’s third straight loss, but reported concussion-like symptoms after the game and entered protocol. He cleared that on Saturday, however, and made the start. He’s still yet to miss a start in his career.

The Buccaneers had no issue getting past the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Baker Mayfield went 26-of-35 for 284 yards, and he threw two touchdowns to Mike Evans en route to the 18-point win. The Bucs took a 30-0 lead before Lawrence finally hit Calvin Ridley at the end of the third quarter for their first touchdown. Evans had 86 yards on seven catches, and Chris Godwin had 79 yards on six catches as the Bucs cruised to their fourth straight win.

Beathard went 11-of-15 for 94 yards, and also threw a touchdown to Ridley in the fourth quarter. Evan Engram had 95 yards on 10 catches for the Jaguars, and Ridley finished with 90 yards on six grabs. The Jaguars have now dropped four straight games yet they remain tied for the lead in the AFC South.