Source: Shad Khan's list of Jaguars head coach candidates includes Doug Pederson, Jim Caldwell

A league source confirmed Sunday that owner Shad Khan is compiling a list of potential candidates to be interviewed for the head coaching job, and both former NFL head coaches Doug Pederson and Jim Caldwell are on it.

Khan can begin interviewing candidates on Tuesday because of a new NFL rule implemented this season. The Jaguars fired Urban Meyer on Dec. 16 and named offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell as interim coach for the remainder of the regular season.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson speaks to the media during the NFC/AFC coaches breakfast during the annual NFL football owners meetings, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Peterson, 53, began his coaching career under Andy Reid, serving as an assistant for the Eagles from 2009-12. After Reid became the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, Pederson followed him to serve as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator. He returned to the Eagles as their head coach in 2016, a position he held for five seasons. He led the Eagles to the first Super Bowl title in franchise history during the 2017 season. Pederson played 13 seasons in the NFL as a backup quarterback.

Dec 24, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell stands on the sidelines against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Caldwell was the Detroit Lions' head coach from 2014 to 2017 and led the team to two playoff appearances in four seasons. He also led the Colts to a Super Bowl appearance in 2009, but they lost to the Saints. He had two winning seasons in three years with the Colts but was fired after going 2-14 in 2011 when Peyton Manning missed the entire season after undergoing neck surgery. Caldwell, who will turn 67 on Jan. 16, has not coached since 2019 when he was the assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins.

Earlier this week, Jaguars did not have any players currently on the COVID-19 list for testing positive despite the surge caused by the newer and more contagious variant of the coronavirus, Omicron.

However, the Jaguars had four starters miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets because they were placed on the COVID-19 list - outside linebackers Josh Allen and Myles Jack, wide receiver Laviska Shenault and offensive guard Ben Bartch.

The franchise announced three hours before kickoff that Jack did not clear COVID protocols. Rookie reserve defensive end/outside linebacker Jordan Smith also was placed on the virus list.

Allen is the only one of the five players who publicly disclosed earlier this season that he is not vaccinated. Allen must sit out at least 10 days and come back with two negative tests before he can rejoin the team.

He will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets and the team's Jan. 2 game at New England. It will be Allen's first games missed this season.

''[Even]If I was vaccinated, I will [still] always take care of myself,'' Allen said. ''I have a young family at home, so I try to not only protect myself but protect them as well. [We have a] Newborn at the house and we had a scary situation at my house so definitely put me on extra precaution. For me, I come to work and wear my mask and made the decision for myself and my family so now I have to stick with it.''

The surge in COVID-19 cases across the league caused the NFL to reschedule three Week 15 games to this week. The Las Vegas Raiders-Cleveland Browns game was played Monday night while Seattle's game at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington's game at Philadelphia were played Tuesday.

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh missed Sunday's game because of having a positive COVID-19 test. Former Jaguars assistant Ron Middleton served as the Jets interim head coach Sunday. On Wednesday, the Jets had 17 players on the COVID-19 list.

Outside linebacker Lerentee McCray did not make the trip with the team because of ankle. Initially listed as questionable to play Sunday, McCray did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday.

