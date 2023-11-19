Jaguars lead Titans 13-0 at halftime

The Jaguars' bid to rebound from last Sunday's loss to the 49ers is off to a good start.

Trevor Lawrence hit Calvin Ridley for a touchdown in the first quarter and the Jaguars defense stifled the Titans offense throughout the entire first half of play in Jacksonville. The result is a 13-0 Jaguars lead at halftime.

Lawrence, who landed back on the injury report this week because of his knee, is 11-of-16 for 109 yards and he also picked up a couple of other first downs on pass interference penalties by Titans cornerback Roger McCreary. The Titans also gave the Jags another first down by lining up in the neutral zone on a short third down and Tennessee also has the only turnover of the day.

Quarterback Will Levis lost a snap and Jags linebacker Foye Oluokon recovered it. Ridley would go on to score on the ensuing drive and the Titans punted the other three times that they had the ball in the first 30 minutes.