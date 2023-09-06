Jaguars announce five captains, Josh Allen is no longer one of them

Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen had been one of the team's captains each of the last three seasons.

Now? Not.

The Jaguars announced five captains for the 2023 season, and Allen is not one of them. Allen is heading into the final year of his contract and was the Jaguars' only player who did not attend voluntary Organized Team Activities, and less time around the team may have made him less of a leader this year.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a captain, as he has been for each of his three NFL seasons. He's joined on offense by right guard Brandon Scherff for the second straight season. The defensive captains are lineman Roy Robertson-Harris and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun. Safety Andrew Wingard is the special teams captain.

The Jaguars' captains are chosen by a vote of the players. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson will choose a sixth captain each week.