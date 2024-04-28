Jaguars 2024 undrafted free agent tracker

The 2024 NFL draft is over, but undrafted free agency has just begun.

With 11 spots open on its roster after selecting nine players between Thursday and Saturday, Jacksonville’s roster is nearly full and will be patched up over the next few days by players whose names were not called during the draft.

Jaguars Wire is keeping track of the undrafted free agents Jacksonville has agreed to terms with following the 2024 NFL draft below, according to various reports.

Jaguars reported 2024 undrafted free agent agreements

Andrew Parker Jr., LB, Appalachian State

per Andrew Parker Jr. via social media

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Parker posted 206 tackles including 10.5 for loss, three passes defended and one forced fumble over three seasons with Arkansas and two years with Appalachian State. Per Melo, Parker posted a 38 and 1/2-inch vertical jump, a 126-inch broad jump, a 6.90-second three-cone drill and a 4.26-second 30-yard shuttle.

Brevin Easton, WR, Albany

per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network

Easton, 5-foot-11, 197 pounds, spent three seasons at Assumption University before transferring to Albany for the final two years of his college career. He caught 133 passes for 2,422 yards and 26 touchdowns over 44 appearances.

Wayne Ruby Jr., WR, Mount Union

per Wayne Ruby Jr. on social media

From Pembroke Pines, Fla., the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Ruby accumulated an astounding 362 receptions for 5,624 yards and 74 touchdowns over five seasons at Mount Union, peaking with 105 catches for 1,785 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2022. He attended the same Division III college as former Jaguars receiver, Cecil Shorts III.

David White Jr., WR, Western Carolina

per NFL Draft Diamonds

A Jacksonville native and product of Westside High School, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound White hauled in 54 receptions for 903 yards and 11 touchdowns over two seasons with Western Carolina. Previously, he caught 40 passes for 539 yards and eight touchdowns over three seasons with Valdosta State.

This story will be updated. Stay tuned.

