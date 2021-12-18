Jags Week 15 final injury report: RB Carlos Hyde ruled out

The Jacksonville Jaguars released their final injury report for Week 15 and they only had one player in the status column. That player was running back Carlos Hyde, who was ruled out with a concussion after not practicing all week.

Hyde sustained his injury Sunday against the Houston Texans after taking a massive hit from linebacker Derrick Robinson in the second half. He was able to walk to the sideline with the trainers, but never returned to the game.

The three players who didn’t practice Thursday in running back James Robinson, linebacker Myles Jack, and defensive tackle Malcom Brown, all were upgraded to full participation.

All but two players were full participants on Friday’s injury report. Hyde, of course, was one and offensive lineman Will Richardson (back) was the other. Richardson wasn’t on the injury report previously, but was a late addition. Despite his injury, though, he didn’t surface in the status column.

As for the Houston Texans, only two players were ruled out. One of them was quarterback Deshaun Watson, who hasn’t played for the team all season after demanding a trade.

Then the other player that was ruled out was defensive back Justin Reid.

