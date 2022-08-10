Jags starters including Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, will play against Browns

Preseason football is back for the Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL this week. While the Hall of Fame Game last week marks the kickoff of the preseason schedule, it is but a teaser to the teaser that is preseason.

The Browns kick off their preseason slate with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday.

While it is exciting to have preseason games back, Cleveland fans are still awaiting the final word on QB Deshaun Watson’s discipline. The unknown makes it hard for fans to get excited.

It can also be difficult to get excited for preseason games because many starters and vital contributors either play sparingly or don’t play at all.

The Jaguars played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday but we didn’t see many of their big names. According to their coach, that will change this week against the Browns:

Jaguars starters, including Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, will play a couple series on Friday vs. Browns, per Doug Pederson. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) August 10, 2022

Lawrence was seen as a “once in a lifetime” prospect when he was drafted but the chaos surrounding Urban Meyer’s one year in the league was too much to overcome in 2021. With Pederson now in charge, Friday is the first chance to see what Lawrence can be under a real NFL coach.

Etienne was expected to be a big play threat after being selected in the first round last year as well but a foot injury cost him his rookie season.

It is uncertain which Browns players will play Friday. We may get some updates Wednesday afternoon before the team flies out for Friday’s game.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire