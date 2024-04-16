What will Jacy Sheldon’s WNBA salary be? What we know as Ohio State star begins pro career

Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon started the next phase of her basketball career on Monday night.

The Dallas Wings selected the OSU graduate student with the No. 5 overall pick in the WNBA draft. That was the highest a Buckeyes’ player was picked since Kelsey Mitchell went No. 2 overall in 2018.

So what will Sheldon’s WNBA salary be? Here’s what we know.

Jacy Sheldon’s WNBA salary won’t reach six figures

Ohio native LeBron James makes millions playing in the NBA ($47.6 million this season, according to Spotrac). Sheldon’s WNBA salary will be considerably lower.

The women’s league has salary tiers based on draft position. As the No. 5 pick, Sheldon is slotted to make $324,383 over four years, an average of 81,905 per season, the Sporting News reports.

Dallas teammates Arike Ogunbowale, Kahleah Copper and Jewell Loyd are the highest-paid WNBA players at $241,984 each per season, according to Spotrac.

When do the Dallas Wings begin their season

The Wings face the Indiana Fever in a preseason game in Arlington, Texas. Dallas hosts the Chicago Sky in the regular season opener in Arlington on May 15.

Before Ohio State: Jacy Sheldon used to being in control for Coffman girls

Where did Jacy Sheldon attend high school?

Before suiting up for the Buckeyes, Sheldon played at Coffman High School in Dublin.

She is the first Coffman player to be drafted to play in the NBA.

Jacy Sheldon’s Ohio State stats

Sheldon enjoyed one of her best seasons in a Buckeye uniform in 2023-24, starting all of Ohio State’s 32 games and averaging 17.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting just over 50% from the field.

She posted similar numbers in 2021-22 with 19.7 points, 4.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game on 50% shooting. Sheldon also started all 32 games that season.

For her career, Sheldon averaged 15.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists across five seasons.

Ohio State teammate Celeste Taylor joins Iowa’s Caitlin Clark in Indiana

Iowa star Caitlin Clark went No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever. Sheldon’s OSU teammate Celeste Taylor joined Clark 14 picks later when the Fever selected her at No. 15 overall early in the second round.

Taylor transferred to Ohio State for the 2023-24 season. She started all 32 games, averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

As a second-round pick, Taylor’s WNBA salary will be $74,261 per year as her four-year contract pays $297,045 total.

Taylor and Sheldon will face each other when the Wings and Fever play a preseason game on May 3. The Fever start the regular season against the Connecticut Sun on May 14.

