Jacoby Brissett, Hunter Henry have big incentive to participate in most of Patriots' offseason program

As the Patriots pivot from the Belichick era, two veteran players have a strong financial incentive to take "no days off" from the offseason program.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com notes that Jacoby Brissett, who signed with the Patriots in the offseason, has a $500,000 workout bonus. Tight end Hunter Henry, who re-signed after his prior contract expired, has a $350,000 workout bonus.

Typically, workout bonuses require a very high degree of participation in the offseason program. And it's all-or-nothing; there's no partial credit for partial attendance and participation.

The Patriots start their offseason program this week. Because of the coaching change to Jerod Mayo, they're allowed to get going before the bulk of the NFL's teams, which will launch on April 15.