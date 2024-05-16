Jacobsen, House twins among invitees to national U18 basketball team

May 16—A former La Cueva Bear, and the twin younger brothers of a former UNM Lobo, are among the 30 players who have been invited by USA Basketball to participate in the 2024 USA Basketball Men's U18 National Team training camp.

The invitees will train in Colorado Springs, starting May 23, with the final 12 expected to be announced before the team goes to the FIBA U18 Men's AmeriCup, which is June 3-9 in Buenos Aires.

Daniel Jacobsen from New Hampshire's Brewster Academy, and who began his high school career playing for La Cueva High, is one of five invitees from the Class of 2024. The 7-footer has signed to play at Purdue.

There are three members of the Class of 2026 on the list of 30 — including Kaden and Kalek House, whose older brother Jaelen recently completed his college career with the Lobos.

The majority of the invitees are from the Class of 2025. All 30 were chosen by USA Basketball's Junior National Team Committee.