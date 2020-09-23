Beard or mustache? Gardner Minshew and Ryan Fitzpatrick trade facial hair jabs ahead of matchup

The battle for the best facial hair in the league boils down to two players: Gardner Minshew and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

But which quarterback, mustache or giant beard, takes the top prize?

It depends who you ask.

Gardner Minshew, Ryan Fitzpatrick trade jabs ahead of TNF

Fitzpatrick is still sporting his massive, thick beard ahead of the Miami Dolphins’ matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Thursday night.

Though he said his wife isn’t appreciative of it, Fitzpatrick believes the beard is the superior facial hair — something Minshew, and others who opt for the mustache look, simply can’t grow.

“The mustaches versus the beard, I mean I think the beard is a cooler look,” Fitzpatrick said. “I think guys that grow mustaches a lot of times have patchy sides for their beards so they just stick with the mustache. “My wife appreciates the mustache trimmed up a little bit more. But she does hate the beard, too, so I guess that’s a lose-lose for me.”

Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick stretches during practice on Tuesday in Davie, Florida. (AP/Lynne Sladky) More

Minshew, however, wasn’t bothered much by Fitzpatrick’s comments when asked about them later on Tuesday.

He’s had a full beard before, he said, and doesn’t feel the need to impress his 37-year-old counterpart in Miami.

“I’ll let [my mustache] speak for itself,” Minshew said. “I think I’ve shown I can grow a beard with no patchy sides. “But, you know, I’m going to have respect for my elders, especially when they’re much, much elder. Be respectful.”

Fitzpatrick has thrown for 519 yards and two touchdowns so far this season with the Dolphins, who dropped to an 0-2 start after their comeback bid against the Buffalo Bills came up just short on Sunday.

Minshew has thrown for 512 yards and six touchdowns so far, and nearly led the Jaguars to a win against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after a big win against the Colts in Week 1.

While it’s really a matter of personal preference, neither Fitzpatrick nor Minshew appear to be conceding in the great facial hair debate.

We’ll see who comes out on top on Thursday night.

Gardner Minshew of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to the replay board during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field on Sept. 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) More

