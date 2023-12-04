Jackson State football transfer tracker: Who's leaving T.C. Taylor via portal

The transfer portal is open and Jackson State football is bound to be active.

Tigers coach T.C. Taylor has moved proficiently in selecting the 2023 team. After having to start from scratch when former coach Deion Sanders bolted to Colorado, there was an exodus of players going to Colorado and other schools.

In his first season, Taylor led the Tigers to a 7-4 record (5-3 SWAC) and a big win over Southern.

Taylor seems to have the 2024 starting quarterback in JaCobian Morgan, who transferred from Syracuse last season. Taylor also found running back, Irv Mulligan, who transferred from Wofford College and was leading the SWAC in rushing until the seventh game of the season when an ankle injury sidelined him for three games.

Taylor said it's already different leading into this offseason, because he does not have to assemble a staff, nor recruit a large number of players. This offseason it will be about need.

T.C. TAYLOR DESERVES COACH OF THE YEAR Despite modest 7-4 record, why Jackson State football's T.C. Taylor should get votes for SWAC Coach of Year

Here's a look at who has entered the portal from Jackson State's 2023 team, with the latest announcements at the top of the list.

Tristen Sion

Sion, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back was a former three-star recruit from James S. Rickards High School in Tallahassee, Florida. He did not appear in a game and was not listed on the roster or website at the end of the season. Sion will have four years remaining.

Miller is a 6-foot,180-pound wide receiver. The junior played in nine games and had nine receptions for 241 yards. Miller will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Greyson Thompson

Thompson is a 6-3, 205-pound senior quarterback. He was with the Tigers for three years, including consecutive SWAC championships (2021-2022) and played in the Cricket Celebration Bowl in 2021-2022. Thompson will have two years of eligibility left.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football transfer tracker: Who's leaving via portal