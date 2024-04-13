Jackson Blake talks about turning pro after Hobey Baker Award ceremony

Apr. 12—ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jackson Blake flew to the Twin Cities on Thursday night to get one final taste of college hockey.

He wasn't playing anymore, but he sat on stage Friday at St. Paul RiverCentre as one of the top three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award.

Blake didn't win it.

It went to Boston University 17-year-old freshman phenom Macklin Celebrini, the projected No. 1 overall pick in this summer's NHL Draft. Celebrini is the second-straight freshman to win the award and the fourth overall.

The other finalist was Boston College sophomore forward Cutter Gauthier, who will play for the NCAA national title Saturday night.

Blake will now turn his attention to pro hockey.

He signed a three-year deal with the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, giving up his final two years of college eligibility.

"Obviously, leaving North Dakota was one of the toughest decisions I've ever made in my life," Blake said. "It didn't happen overnight. I really put some thought into it. The coaching staff in Carolina made it pretty evident to me that it is my time to take the next step."

What did the coaching staff say?

"I just think they have a lot of belief in me and they know what I can do as a player," Blake said. "When you hear that coming from an NHL coaching staff, it kind of gives you a little tingle. It makes you feel more confident. I think confidence is a big thing in my game. When I can get the most confident, that's when I'm playing my best. They (helped) me to reach that so far. I hope I can stick with it. That's what my goal is."

Blake had a huge sophomore season, tallying 60 points in 40 games. He matched Brock Boeser and Matt Frattin for UND's highest point total in the last 20 seasons.

He also became the first UND player to hit 100-career points as a sophomore since Zach Parise.

Blake was named a first-team All-American on Friday.

"I'm so proud of him and what he's accomplished over the last couple of years to be in the discussion of the Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalist," said UND coach Brad Berry, who attended Friday's ceremony with Blake. "He laid a big impression at North Dakota.

"There are going to be players who come after him who are going to try to emulate what he did."

Blake traveled to Carolina on Sunday. He attended a Hurricanes game that night.

He signed Wednesday and practiced with the team for the first time.

"That was a pretty cool feeling just to get out there with the NHL guys," Blake said. "It's been pretty crazy."

Blake traveled to Raleigh with his father, Jason, who played 13 seasons in the NHL for the Los Angeles Kings, New York Islanders, Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks.

"He made it very easy for me, just because he's been through this process," Jackson said.

Blake has two opportunities left to make his NHL debut this regular season.

Carolina plays at Chicago on Sunday and at Columbus on Tuesday. He has not yet been told if he will play.

Blake said he is healthy enough to suit up.

He suffered a concussion in the final seconds of UND's NCAA regional loss to Michigan in Maryland Heights, Mo., on March 29.

"I got cleared a little bit ago," he said.

Although UND will miss Blake, Berry said he's happy for the opportunity.

"We try to win championships and we also try to help players get to the highest level in the NHL," Berry said. "We're not shy about that. He put a body of work in the last couple years that substantiated it was his time to go. We wish him all the best. He'll always be part of our family here. We're going to have our next wave of players coming up that are going to try to get to that level as well."

Blake said his college career went by in a flash.

"I remember getting there July of my freshman year, not knowing what was going on," he said. "I didn't have any expectations of leaving after two years.

"Obviously every college kid wants to sign an NHL deal at the end of their journey in college. For me, it was two years. I just want to thank all the guys I played with, Bubs (Berry) and the rest of the coaching staff for giving me all the opportunities and everything they did for me."

Blake also congratulated Celebrini on winning Hobey.

They know each other through the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League. During Blake's last year in Chicago, Celebrini spent a week there on a recruiting visit.

"I had a little bit of an idea he was going to go to Chicago for a year," Blake said. "He lit it up last year as a 16-year-old. That kid is special. He's got a bright future ahead of him."