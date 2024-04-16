Jacks' comeback effort comes up short against Greenway

Apr. 15—COLERAINE — Anysia Pink's RBI double brought the Bemidji High School softball team within one in the fifth inning. But that's as close as the Lumberjacks got to getting their first win this season.

BHS fell 3-2 against Greenway on Monday afternoon. Shogren and Pink hit RBI doubles for the Jacks in the one-run loss. Shogren and Olivia Birt recorded multi-hit games.

Shogren started in the circle, throwing all six innings. She allowed five hits, one earned run, two walks and struck out eight batters.

Greenway 3, Bemidji 2

BHS 000 110 0 — 2-7-2

GRW 010 200 X — 3-5-0

WP: Johnson (7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 11 K)

LP: Shogren (6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K)