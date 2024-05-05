Jack Shore’s coach calls foul on shin cut stoppage at UFC 301

Jack Shore’s team is not happy with way his UFC 301 loss to Joanderson Brito unfolded.

After taking multiple leg kicks from Brito (17-3-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) in the early stages of the featherweight bout in Rio de Janeiro, one kick cut open the shin of Shore (17-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) and caused significant bleeding down his leg.

The action was paused, and a doctor was called in to inspect, who said he thought the leg was fractured. The fight was stopped and Brito awarded the win, much to the frustration of Shore.

Following the fight, Shore’s father and head coach, Richard Shore, vented about the situation on social media, as well as shared a photo of the condition of his son’s leg following a trip to the hospital (via X):

Well what can we say. Ref stops the fight for Doctors opinion. Doctor stops the fight.

1 kick off and say it’s a cut on the shin we can continue. Jack asks to continue. The cutsman says to the Doctor he can work the cut and stop the bleeding.

Doctor says it’s fractured? Fight over.

We get taken to hospital. Have an Xray and no fracture.

Couple of stitches and sent us home.

Let fighters fight.

We were chasing the fight but still comfortable and confident.

Awful way to end a fight. Jack is devastated.

Thanks to everyone for all the love and support. To all the haters go F**k yourselves.

See you all soon. X

That was the actual cut. Terrible stoppage. Your photo is showing the blood running down the shin, which makes it look worse than it was. No gracture just a few stitches pic.twitter.com/3fmKd9EHgK — Richard Shore (@RichardShoreMMA) May 5, 2024

That was the actual cut. Terrible stoppage. Your photo is showing the blood running down the shin, which makes it look worse than it was. No gracture just a few stitches

With the loss, Shore fell to 1-1 since he moved up to the featherweight division from bantamweight. Brito, meanwhile, extended his UFC stoppage streak to five fights, which is the second-best active streak in the company behind Shavkat Rakhmonov (six).

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 301.

