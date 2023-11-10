Jack Jones added to practice report, questionable for Sunday

The Patriots already had ruled out cornerback J.C. Jackson (personal), left tackle Trent Brown (personal/ankle) and receiver DeVante Parker (concussion). None made the trip to Germany.

But New England has a long list of players who are questionable, including cornerback Jack Jones. Jones was a new addition to the practice report Friday, getting a questionable designation after a limited practice with a knee injury.

Core special teams player Matthew Slater (ankle) also popped up on the report with limited work. He did attend media interviews Friday, a sign that he will play.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring), cornerback Myles Bryant (chest), wide receiver Demario Douglas (ankle), cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee), offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (ankle) and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (shoulder) also are questionable. All of them had limited work Friday.