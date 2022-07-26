Jack Cantlay, Patrick’s younger brother, sets USGA record at U.S. Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes

The Cantlays are pretty good at golf.

Patrick Cantlay is ranked fourth in the world and the reigning FedEx Cup champion. His youngest brother, Jack, is proving his worth, too.

During the first round of stroke play Monday at the 74th U.S. Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes in Oregon, the 18-year-old set a United States Golf Association record for lowest nine-hole score, when he shot an 8-under 28 during his inward nine. The previous record of 29 was set by Eric Bae (2014) and Yuki Moriyama (2018).

Jack, who was four over after eight holes, had two eagles on his inward nine, which was the front. He made an eagle on both of the par 5s, the third and ninth holes. He birdied four other holes, Nos. 1, 4, 5 and 8.

Jack Cantlay, the 18-year-old brother of Patrick Cantlay, set a U.S. Junior Am record with a front-nine 28 on Monday at Bandon Dunes. Previous nine-hole record was 29, done twice. pic.twitter.com/QFYIgVO6B9 — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) July 26, 2022

“I think that’s the first time I have broken 30,” Jack said. “There’s a first time for everything, I guess. It’s just another round of golf, sometimes you play good and sometimes you play bad.

“Today I played good.”

Jack, an incoming freshman at Long Beach State, finished at 5-under 67 following his first round, one shot behind leaders Erich Fortlage and Harvey Young.

Jack plays his second round of stroke play Tuesday at Bandon Trails, the co-host for stroke play. The top 64 players following stroke play advance to match play, which begins Wednesday.