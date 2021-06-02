  • Oops!
Ja Morant's mom declines courtside invitation from Jazz to Game 5 in Utah

Jason Owens
·2 min read
Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith has offered a premium package for friends and family of Ja Morant to attend Wednesday's Game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies in Salt Lake City.

Morant's father Tee Morant and others are taking Smith up on the offer. His mother Jamie Morant is not. She'll remain in Memphis to watch the game on TV.

"She said her anxiety couldn't take it," Tee Morant told ESPN on Tuesday. 

Morant's family was targeted with abusive language

Smith made the offer after Morant's family was the target of sexually charged and racist heckling during Game 2 at Vivint Arena last week. The Jazz barred three fans from the arena after Tee Morant said that one fan made sexually explicit comments toward Jamie and another told him "I'll put a nickel in your back and watch you dance, boy."

Smith and minority Jazz owner/former NBA All-Star Dwyane wade both denounced the behavior and apologized to the Morants on Twitter. 

ESPN reports that Smith then reached out to the Morants to extend the invitation to Game 5 with an offer of lodging, a car service and courtside seats to Wednesday's game free of charge. Tee Morant and four others in the group plan to take Smith up on the offer. 

"It was a nice gesture from the Jazz," Tee Morant told ESPN. "It was unfortunate. It was just a few fans — most of them were great and cheering right alongside with us."

Ja Morant's family was on the receiving end of sexually charged and racist heckling from Jazz fans last week.
Ja Morant's family was on the receiving end of sexually charged and racist heckling from Jazz fans last week. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

