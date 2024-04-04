Ja Morant reportedly parts ways with agent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant has had plenty of time to reflect after only playing in nine games this season due to suspension and injury.

Today, ESPN Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ja Morant has parted ways with his representation at Tandem Sports and Entertainment.

Jim Tanner of Tandem had represented Morant since he entered the NBA as a rookie in 2019.

Morant is in the first year of a five-year deal worth close to 193 million dollars.

Tandem also represents Grizzly guard Desmond Bane, who signed the largest max deal in franchise history at 207 million dollars.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.