During Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase was photographed flashing a pair of middle fingers at Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. Chase ended up with a pair of fines.

The NFL has announced, in the unique way the NFL does, that Chase was fined twice for unsportsmanlike conduct. One fine was in the amount of $13,261. The other was $10,609.

Chase was flagged once for taunting during the game. It’s entirely possible, if not likely, that the viral photo of Chase’s double-barreled middle finger resulted in the second fine.

Said Chase this week regarding the photo: “Pretty cool picture.”

Chase had 10 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers in the 23-20 overtime loss.

Ja’Marr Chase receives a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct fines for Week 1 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk