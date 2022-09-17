Ja’Marr Chase receives a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct fines for Week 1
During Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase was photographed flashing a pair of middle fingers at Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. Chase ended up with a pair of fines.
The NFL has announced, in the unique way the NFL does, that Chase was fined twice for unsportsmanlike conduct. One fine was in the amount of $13,261. The other was $10,609.
Chase was flagged once for taunting during the game. It’s entirely possible, if not likely, that the viral photo of Chase’s double-barreled middle finger resulted in the second fine.
Said Chase this week regarding the photo: “Pretty cool picture.”
Chase had 10 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers in the 23-20 overtime loss.
