J.T. Tuimoloau plans to be a multi-sport athlete at Ohio State

J.T. Tuimoloau shook up the landscape of college football yesterday when he picked Ohio State as his school of choice. His commitment gives the Buckeyes even more talent to stay in stride with Alabama and Clemson which have won five of the last six national championships.

If you didn’t know, Tuimoloau is a freak athlete. Most know he was a five-star recruit, but were you aware that he is also ranked as the 24th best recruit ever since tracking recruits began in 2000? Not only that, it is said that he could have also been a five-star tight-end prospect if he wanted to play on the offensive side of the ball. Seems like he has more athletic prowess in his pinky finger than most of us have in our entire bodies.

However, football isn’t the only sport the massive defensive end wants to play at the next level, and it looks like Tuimoloau is going to get his shot with the Buckeye basketball team. We had heard that Oregon and Washington had both officially offered Tuimoloau to play basketball, in what some thought were acts of desperation. But it looks like he’ll have the chance to play hoops for the Buckeyes as well.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL J.T. Tuimoloau has Committed to Ohio State, he tells @On3Recruits and live on @cbssportshq The #1 Player in the class of 2021 chose the Buckeyes over Oregon, Washington, and USC. Tuimoloau will play basketball for the Buckeyes as well. pic.twitter.com/dKTtekfGnF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 4, 2021

When Tuimoloau and his family took their official visit to Columbus on June 18, they also met with Chris Holtmann and the basketball staff. Obviously, football will be the priority for Tuimoloau, but Ryan Day and Holtmann will work out the details to transition from the gridiron to the hardwood.

With football being a full-time job and the Buckeyes hoping to still be playing into January, it will be interesting to see how long basketball is a viable option. But hey… if this kid is as talented as people say he is, Coach Holtmann will be happy to have another big body on the court.

