J.J. Watt ruled out for Arizona Cardinals' Thursday night game vs. Green Bay Packers

Arizona Cardinals All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt will not suit up for the Arizona Cardinals in their Thursday night matchup against the Green Bay Packers (6-1).

Watt missed practice on Monday and Tuesday because of a shoulder injury, according to their daily injury report.

The undefeated Cardinals didn't practice on Wednesday, but ruled him out from practice based on estimation for the severity of the players' injuries.

This will be the first game Watt has missed for the Cardinals this season.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt out for game vs. Green Bay Packers