J.J. McCarthy completes pre-draft visits with a trip to Washington

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will leave New England for Washington tonight.

His final pre-draft visit will come Tuesday and Wednesday, when he is scheduled to meet with the Commanders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McCarthy will have visited the Commanders, Patriots and Giants, while also conducting private workouts for the Vikings, Broncos and Giants.

The Commanders select second and the Patriots third.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the presumptive No. 1 overall pick of the Bears.

McCarthy threw for 6,226 yards with 49 touchdowns and 11 touchdowns in his career with the Wolverines, who won the national championship last season.