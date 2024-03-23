J.D. Martinez shares advice with Mark Vientos at first Mets workout

The Mets’ addition of J.D. Martinez will likely cost 24-year-old third baseman Mark Vientos a spot on the 26-man roster — something Martinez was well aware of on his first day at Mets camp in Port St. Lucie on Saturday.

The 36-year-old designated hitter was chatting with his arm Vientos’ shoulder behind the batting cage prior to the Mets’ game against the Astros and parting the youngster with some advice.

“We kinda talked a little bit,” Martinez told reporters. “Obviously, I understand his position. He’s a young kid. He’s 24 years old. He’s got so much time in this game. He’s got so much talent. I understand his frustration. Me and him go way back. We train at the same place. I know for him it was one of those bitter sweet things.

“I kinda just told him, ‘Hey, there’s plenty of opportunities. Whether it’s here or another team, you just go out there and play your game, play your hardest and the chips will always fall. Talent always finds its way to the big leagues.’ I gave him my example of my career and he understood it.”

Martinez debuted with the Astros at 23 years old but struggled in three seasons and was eventually released by the team before signing with the Detroit Tigers where he would emerge as an All-Star in his second season in Detroit.

Vientos has had a taste of the majors the last two seasons – appearing in 81 games and hitting 10 home runs but with a slash line of .205/.255/.354.

He’s had a strong spring – hitting five home runs – but Martinez gives the Mets the best chance to compete, which Vientos recognized when talking to reporters on Friday, saying he did not take it personally.

Martinez felt Vientos understood that in his conversation with him, too.

“I was like there’s no reason to be mad about it or upset about it,” Martinez said.

“Just look at it and used it as focus. He was over mind about it. He was fine about it, honestly.”