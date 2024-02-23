A.J. Brown: The locker room is fine

It's been more than a month since the Eagles' season crashed to an end with a playoff loss to the Buccaneers, but this week saw renewed discussion of why their season collapsed after a 10-1 start.

Some of that discussion included reports of serious dissension in the locker room and Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown took some time on Friday to respond to the chatter. Brown called into WIP on Friday afternoon and said the Eagles "gave you the answers" about what went wrong down the stretch, but that "these are rumors that you guys are making up and everybody runs with" because they didn't like the team's answers.

"The locker room is fine," Brown said. "Players wasn’t executing, that’s what it came down to. I think the media ran with the coaches, blame the coaches. I never blame the coaches, I’m not the person to blame the coach. . . . It was the players not executing."

Brown called any suggestion that his relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts is frayed "total BS" and that "I want to be here, it's as simple as that" when asked if he's happy with the Eagles. He said any perception that he's frustrated with the team is incorrect and that any emotional sideline interactions are part of holding my players accountable" and pushing everybody in the locker room.

Brown signed off by saying that anyone spreading rumors about the Eagles needs to find another job, but chatter about how things ended in Philly are likely to go on until they have a chance to get back on the field and win some games.