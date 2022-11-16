A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith among Eagles on injury report to start Colts week

Several key Eagles land on injury report to start Colts week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Several key Eagles landed on the injury report as they begin to prepare to face the Colts on Sunday.

Because the Eagles held a walkthrough on Wednesday, the injury report is an estimation of who would have practiced on a normal day:

Did not practice: Josh Jobe (hamstring)

Limited: A.J. Brown (ankle), DeVonta Smith (knee), Haason Reddick (thigh), Jason Kelce (ankle), Fletcher Cox (foot), Britain Covey (thigh)

We’ll learn more about these injuries on Thursday when the Eagles hold their first practice of the week. After playing on Monday night, the Eagles opted for a walkthrough Wednesday as their bodies recover.

There are obviously some big names on that injury report with some injuries we didn’t know about before. Aside from the Brown injury, the rest are news. Smith seemingly hurt his hand on Monday night but popped up with a knee injury.

At his locker on Wednesday, Brown had his ankle taped. But after rolling it early against the Commanders said he’d be fine for Sunday’s game in Indianapolis.

The Eagles skated through the first couple months of the season without many significant injuries but they’re piling up now.

In the last few weeks they’ve put Jordan Davis, Avonte Maddox, Dallas Goedert and Marlon Tuipulotu on Injured Reserve. While some of those injuries are not thought to be season-ending, this is a departure from how healthy they were before the bye week.

