'I've been working for 30 years to get to this stadium'

Tottenham boss Robert Vilahamn says he has been working his whole career to manage a match at Wembley as he prepares to lead his side out in Sunday's Women's FA Cup final.

Manchester United or Spurs will win their first major piece of women's silverware in Sunday's showpiece, as both aim to lift the famous trophy for the first time.

While United boss Marc Skinner is taking his side to back-to-back FA Cup finals at Wembley, it marks a full circle moment for Vilahamn.

"I remember as a kid, that stadium was the biggest one I knew and so it was my dream to get there one day,” the 41-year-old said.

"I’ve been working pretty much for 30 years to get to this stadium, so it’s more like enjoying the ride. The feelings I get with that is of course a mixture of stress and happiness.

"But I’m more looking forward to the game and hopefully we will win. If we lose I will be very upset but I know a few weeks after that I will still be very proud of what we have done, so it’s a good feeling."

United are seven points above Spurs in the league, having played a game more.

Vilahamn says his side head into Sunday's game as the underdogs, but buoyed by the belief that they can win.

"For me, yes they are favourites, yes they were there last year, but we are taking steps all the time," he added.

"We feel like we have everything to win and we have a good chance to win."

Huge strides were made in last season's FA Cup final, which set a world record crowd for a women's domestic match as 77,390 fans turned out to watch Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0.

This year's edition sold out in record time and Vilahamn took a moment in his pre-match news conference to reflect on the journey Spurs have been on, from part-time to where they are today.

"In these few years we have grown from a semi-professional club on the women’s side to one of the best in the world," he said. "Imagine if we can keep adding people around us and making sure the fans come and we play at big stadiums?

"History is a big part of that, as you need to know your history before you can have a vision. I think it’s quite cool to be part of a club that has that history, starting from the ground, having that organic journey and now they will be playing at Wembley."

'You have to bring back those feelings and give more'

Until Sam Kerr's 68th-minute winner won a third successive FA Cup title for Chelsea, last season's final was finely poised.

Skinner says his side will use the hurt from that defeat to motivate them this time around.

"It has to, it has to feed into it," he said. "When the hurt hits, you feel it and you can recall it, it can be an extra drive and motivating factor.

"That’s how you have to use it. You have to bring back those feelings and give more. Nobody is guaranteed to win this final but we have to give everything to make sure the performance is worthy of it."

United beat Spurs 4-0 in their first WSL meeting this season, but their recent encounter on 21 April was much closer as the sides drew 2-2.

Vilahamn may think United are favourites, but Skinner says he and his players will not underestimate their opponents.

"You would be a fool to go in and feel super confident that you will walk this final," he said. "Tottenham are a very, very good team. On their day, they can beat anyone in this league.

"We’re pretty humble people and Tottenham deserve to be in the final and not have the underdog status. If you get to a final, you deserve to be in the final."