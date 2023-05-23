Ivan Fears has high expectations for Patriots RB Ty Montgomery

The New England Patriots need all hands on deck for the 2023 season, and that includes running back Ty Montgomery.

Montgomery was thought of as a potential key piece for the running back room last season, but his year was cut short when he suffered a knee injury in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. It ended up being a season-ending injury, and he was placed on injured reserve.

Montgomery’s return will be a welcome development for Rhamondre Stevenson, who was forced to carry most of the load in 2022. Stevenson exceeded 90 percent of the snaps three times over the course of the season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Patriots will have several capable backs in the room in addition to Stevenson. The addition of James Robinson in free agency and Montgomery should provide New England with the versatility and depth they didn’t have last season.

Former running backs coach Ivan Fears is optimistic about Montgomery’s return to the organization, as he spoke about it on the “6 Rings & Football Things” podcast, as transcribed by Mike Reiss.

“I think he has a great chance to be the third-down back and take some of the load off Rhamondre [Stevenson], so [Rhamondre] can be fresh when we really need him on first and second down carrying the ball as the featured guy,” said Fears. “We need some help for Rhamondre, and I think Ty is looking really good right now. He’s healthy.”

Montgomery’s role will be an intriguing one, as he tries to work his way back from injury and into the rotation fully.

Advertisement

More Patriots News!

Patriots players reveal favorite Taylor Swift songs in hilarious video DeAndre Hopkins comments on Patriots' rumored trade interest Report: Tom Brady buying minority stake in Raiders, pending NFL approval

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire