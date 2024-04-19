New IU football QB Kurtis Rourke gets to make first impression in spring game
A transfer from Ohio, Kurtis Rourke got to show IU football fans a little bit of his arm talent in Thursday's spring game.
A transfer from Ohio, Kurtis Rourke got to show IU football fans a little bit of his arm talent in Thursday's spring game.
Jeffrey Kessler is the lead attorney in what is shaping up to be the most revolutionary case in NCAA history.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a series of pickups to assist every manager, starting with a duo of Rockies ahead of a Colorado homestand.
Meulens is seen in a since-deleted video sitting in one of the pilots' seats during a team charter from Denver to Toronto.
Our NBA experts make their predictions for every first-round series in the playoffs.
Payne was fired by Louisville last month after compiling a 12-52 record in his two seasons in charge.
We are just one week away from all the projections, rumors and lies from being put to rest. The Draft is almost there. We put a bow on our 'Draft Deep Dive' series with Yahoo's draft guru Charles McDonald by looking at the top TE and OL prospects in this year's draft.
Jaden Rashada's college career has been a wild ride so far.
Chapman signed a $10.5 million deal with the Pirates this past offseason.
The Boston Red Sox are calling up 31-year-old reliever Cam Booser, who has never pitched in the major leagues and was out of professional baseball for four years.
Twin sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder are returning to play college basketball at Miami after sitting out last season.
The Los Angeles Clippers announced first-come, first-serve season tickets for the special fan section, called "The Wall," in their new arena next season.
Sanders supposedly said he'd only let Shedeur and Shilo play for the Eagles, Falcons, 49ers, Commanders, Cowboys and Ravens. That appears to be false.
Leiter lasted 3 2/3 innings in his MLB debut for the Rangers.
The FBI sat on allegations of Larry Nassar's abuse for over a year. In that time, Nassar sexually and physically abused dozens of girls.
Former Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore is one of five players reinstated by the NFL after serving a one-season suspension for violating the league's gambling policy.
The NHL Board of Governors is expected to approve the sale to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith on Thursday.
The Lions' new uniforms got released prematurely.
While it’s true that NBA stars played more in the regular season as a whole, the real test is upon us at the start of the playoffs.
With more than two weeks of fantasy baseball data available to us, Dalton Del Don exposes the statistics we should be wary of.
We break down the first-round series between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers and make our series prediction.