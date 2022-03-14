IU basketball vs. Wyoming in First Four: Learn about Hoosiers' March Madness opponent

The Indiana Hoosiers, who had a strong Big Ten tournament performance, have a date against Wyoming in a First Four game on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. The winner is a No. 12 seed in the 2022 NCAA tournament and will play No. 5 St. Mary's in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday.

Here's more about the Cowboys:

How Wyoming made the NCAA tournament

The Cowboys (25-8, 13-4 in Mountain West) are an at-large selection. They defeated UNLV and lost to No. 1 seed Boise State in the conference tournament. They are 1-2 against Pac-12 opponents, beating Washington and losing to Arizona and Stanford.

Who are Wyoming's best players?

Wyoming's top scorers are also their toughest rebounders.

Graham Ike averages 19.0 points per game on 51% field goal shooting, as well as 9.6 rebounds.

Hunter Maldonado averages 18.4 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Drake Jeffries averages 10.5 points with 94 3-pointers and 42% accuracy, and 5.3 rebounds.

Jeremiah Oden averages 7.9 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Feb 28, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) controls the ball against San Diego State Aztecs forward Tahirou Diabate (22) during the first half at Arena-Auditorium.

Who is Wyoming's coach?

Jeff Linder is in his second year with the Cowboys after four at Northern Colorado. He is 39-19 with the Cowboys and was 80-50 with Northern Colorado.

Wyoming in the NCAA tournament

The Cowboys were last in March Madness in 2015, when they lost to Northern Iowa in their first game.

