  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It’s time to bet on the 1st round of the NFL draft

Dan Wetzel
·Columnist
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A year ago, in the heart of the pandemic lockdown, after exhausting interest in puzzles, LEGOs and Covid-19 news conferences, I took a shot at some true family fun for all … wagering on the first round of the NFL draft. Or at least, pretending to do so. (It was illegal at the time.)

As noted, it combined three of America’s favorite pastimes: football, betting and believing, despite no evidence of it being true, that you know more about everything than everyone else.

I “placed” 10 bets (each $100) at BetMGM, went 8-2 and would have finished the night up $946.

So maybe I do know more about everything than everyone else. Probably not.

Anyway, the draft is back and so is betting on Thursday’s first round. As sports wagering gets legalized in more and more states, this feels less and less like degenerate behavior. Or at least that’s what I tell myself.A year ago I cashed in by predicting things such as Tua Tagovailoa being the second QB selected, the Los Angeles Chargers drafting Justin Herbert, Arizona going defense and even that Ohio State would have more first-round picks than Clemson.

Even one of my “wrong” picks was correct. I thought the New York Giants would select offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, but instead they went with Andrew Thomas. I lost the bet, but the Giants lost a lot of games. Thomas was pretty bad — allowing more pressures (57) and sacks (10) than any other player at that position, per Pro Football Focus. Wirfs, meanwhile, was a tremendous addition to the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Basically, Giants GM Dave Gettleman owes me a mythical $100.

As for betting on the first round of the draft, here are some basic concepts.

Workers continue preparing the NFL Draft Theatre for the 2021 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Cleveland. After going all virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day draft, which has grown into one of America&#39;s biggest, non-game sporting events, returns with thousands of fans who will be separated by their loyalties, and whether they&#39;ve been vaccinated.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Workers continue preparing the theatre Tuesday for the 2021 NFL draft. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

BetMGM has about 15,000 different prop bets. Many aren’t worth bothering with. Betting that Trevor Lawrence will go first overall is such a sure thing it pays -10000. That means a $100 wager would yield a whopping $1. In other words, don’t bother.

It’s the same case with long shots. Generally anything can happen in sports. There was always a chance that Buster Douglas could knock out Mike Tyson. Not so in the draft. There is no way Jacksonville takes, say, Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley at No. 1. Literally none. BetMGM will pay out +100000 if it occurs, but you might as well just light your money on fire.

There is a sweet spot in the middle, however. Settle in there. Take some easy victories even if they don’t pay out huge. Avoid getting too specific as the first round goes on — there are just too many variables.

And don’t fall for fun picks. Taking a shot on both the Broncos drafting Trey Lance and the Patriots drafting Justin Fields and would net you +1400, but the draft is way too fluid for that to be a good idea.

So armed with a dangerous amount of limited experience, I’m back. Maybe I know everything. Maybe nothing. The drill is the same, though: No actual money is being laid down, but if there were, here are my 10 picks, $100 a bet.

Last year I got off to a great start by betting (+185) that Joe Burrow, Chase Young and Jeff Okudah would go 1-2-3. This year picks 1-2 are pretty set in stone (Jacksonville will take Lawrence, the Jets will grab Zach Wilson).

Will San Francisco take Mac Jones third (it’s -250) or Justin Fields (that would pay a sweet +850)? I think it’s Jones, but with so little value, I pass and bet instead that (Bet No. 1) the first four picks in the draft will be quarterbacks (any quarterbacks, in any order). That would require Atlanta to make a trade or take a QB (likely Lance), but if it does, it’s -140.

I then bet that (Bet No. 2) both Jones and Lance will go before Fields (+200). The NFL has been uncertain on Fields. I think he slides a bit.

Najee Harris being the first running back and Penei Sewell being the first offensive lineman (Bet No. 3) is offered at -125. Each is the best at his position and thus too tempting to avoid.

I take (Bet No. 4) Alabama lockdown corner Patrick Surtain II being the first defensive player taken (-145). If he isn’t, well, he should be. It’s also better value than Surtain will be a top 10 pick (-175).

Here’s where it gets interesting. I believe that Detroit will either select a wide receiver (LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase) or an offensive lineman (Sewell) at No. 7.

Both are great prospects at positions of need. The Lions have a new front office and either guy will excite fans and help new quarterback Jared Goff succeed. Plus, the Lions’ best wide receiver, Kenny Golladay, left in free agency.

One of them should be available. Which depends on what Cincinnati and Miami do at picks 5 and 6, respectively.

As such, a number of bets intrigue me. It’s +105 that the first player drafted by the Lions will be a wide receiver and +450 that it will be an offensive lineman. If it’s a receiver, then the $105 payout essentially covers the much richer lineman bet. It’s essentially a hedge. I either win $5, or $350 on two bets.

Does Detroit trading down terrify me? Yes, but even then it could take one of those two positions (it’s possible 10 or more wide receivers/offensive lineman will go in Round 1).

Or I could go bold and get more specific and bet on Chase, not just a generic wide receiver. That would pay out at +500. BetMGM isn’t offering a specific line on Sewell, so Lions going O-Line at +450 will have to do.

If I am correct and it’s one of those two guys for the Lions (or even another O-Lineman), the two bets would yield either $350 or $400. So I go bold and make both (Bets No. 5 and 6), even if at least one is sure to lose.

On the safer side, I take (Bet No. 7) the over on the number of wide receivers drafted in Round 1, which BetMGM has at 4.5 for -400. That’s costly, it’ll net just $25, but you need wins and it wouldn’t surprise me if six WR are selected, let alone five.

Up next, the curious case of Stanford quarterback Davis Mills. It’s +1000 that he’ll be a first-round pick. Will he? Hard to say. There are five QBs ahead of him, but they are all likely to go high, perhaps even top 10.

That leaves teams late in the first round who might need a quarterback (New Orleans and Pittsburgh) potentially grabbing Mills late. This is a bet on the position — teams get desperate. Of course, they might reach for Florida’s Kyle Trask instead (+900 as a first-rounder), but I think it’s Mills (Bet No. 8). This would be a big payoff. We’ll see.

I finish up with two bets on the number of players selected from a specific conference in Round 1.

For the Big Ten, I take (Bet No. 9) under 6.5 at -125. I think they’ll get to five and maybe six. Meanwhile, I take (Bet No. 10) over 11.5 for the SEC, which has perhaps 15 possible players that could go in Round 1. It’ll pay -140.

The best I can do is go 9-1 (one of the Lions bets will cancel the other out) and win $2,016. The worst I can do is 0-10 and drop $1,000.

It’ll probably be somewhere in the middle. “Where?” is the question.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • NFL draft betting: If you think 5 QBs will go with the first 5 picks of the draft, BetMGM has a prop with nice odds

    There could be a serious run on QBs to start the NFL draft.

  • NFL Draft: 2021 Wide receiver fantasy football primer

    Ja'Marr Chase leads the way for a talented group of incoming rookie receivers. With the NFL draft here, Liz Loza takes a final look at the 2021 WR class.

  • The Rush: 49ers’ George Kittle on the most underpaid players in the NFL

    George Kittle joins The Rush to tell us why he loves Kyle Shanahan’s dark comedy, the most underpaid players in the league, how the NFL’s new number change rule could get dicey and why blocking is his favorite thing on planet earth.

  • Remember This Every Time You Walk Into a Room, Says COVID Study

    Since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts—including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—have encouraged social distancing to the tune of six-feet apart. However, a new report courtesy of Massachusetts Institute of Technology experts claims that when indoors, the recommended distance will not prevent the spread of the virus. Read on for 4 essential slides full of life-saving advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have has COVID and Not Known It. 1 Six-Feet Apart May Not Be Enough to Protect You In the report published Tuesday issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, MIT engineer Martin Bazant and mathematician John Bush explain that while maintaining the six-foot distance will help prevent the spread of COVID carrying large droplets of saliva or mucus, it will not keep you protected from aerosols—those tiny, airborne particles. And, as the CDC previously confirmed, COVID-19 is an airborne virus. 2 Exposure Depends on Various Factors The researchers also "quantified" how quickly an individual could be exposed to the virus in a variety of closed settings, taking into account everything from air circulation and factors that can influence contamination—like singing. "To minimize risk of infection, one should avoid spending extended periods in highly populated areas. One is safer in rooms with large volume and high ventilation rates," they wrote. "One is at greater risk in rooms where people are exerting themselves in such a way as to increase their respiration rate and pathogen output, for example, by exercising, singing, or shouting. Likewise, masks worn by both infected and susceptible persons will reduce the risk of transmission."For example, in a classroom of 19 students and one teacher, if there is an infected person in the room, the six-foot rule would be safe for 1.2 hours with natural ventilation and 7.2 hours with mechanical ventilation—if kids are sitting quietly. "Extended periods of physical activity, collective speech, or singing would lower the time limit by an order of magnitude," they pointed out. 3 Masks Are Essential When Indoors "For airborne transmission, social distancing in indoor spaces is not enough, and may provide a false sense of security," Bazant, an MIT chemical engineering professor and the paper's lead author, told The Washington Post. "Efficient mask use is the most effective safety measure, followed by room ventilation, then filtration," added Bush. "And risk increases with the number of occupants and the exposure time, so one should try to spend as little time as possible in crowded indoor spaces."RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting Sick 4 Do Your Part to End the Pandemic So keep following Dr. Anythony Fauci's fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don't travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • CDC relaxes outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people. Here's what you need to know.

    After a year of recommending Americans wear masks anytime they’re around someone who is not in their household, the CDC tweaked its guidelines.

  • Warriors fall to Mavericks due to NBA's longest scoring drought in a decade

    A 28-0 run. How?

  • The sixth man: Is quarterback Davis Mills the sleeper of this year’s draft?

    Davis Mills is an intriguing prospect for quarterback-needy teams not picking high in Thursday's NFL draft.

  • For one team, the 2021 NFL draft feels like Mitchell Trubisky vs. Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson

    Failure for San Francisco officially counts as three blown first-round picks rather than just one. And even with three first-round quality quarterbacks to choose from, it’s hardly guaranteed.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Only a few things holding QB Justin Fields back from stardom

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft continues with No. 4 overall — the Buckeye's dual-threat star who has a few issues holding him back.

  • People are tuning in more than ever to watch women's sports — when will investors catch up?

    Kentucky's victory in the NCAA women's volleyball championship was the most-viewed show on ESPN2 this month.

  • Report: Buccaneers bringing back WR Antonio Brown on 1-year deal

    For the first time since 2018, Brown may start the season on time and with the same team as the previous season.

  • Buccaneers exercise fifth-year option for DL Vita Vea

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up defensive lineman Vita Vea's fifth-year option, the team announced Monday. Vea, the 12th overall draft pick by Tampa Bay in 2018, missed the majority of the Bucs' Super Bowl season in 2020 after sustaining leg and ankle fractures while making a play in Week 5. Vea, 26, has played in 34 games (29 starts) in his three seasons with the Bucs.

  • Antonio Brown re-signs with Buccaneers on one-year deal

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing Antonio Brown to a one-year, $3.1 million contract.

  • Sources: Kevin Love was frustrated with official, not his team's performance during inbounds play

    Love’s intent wasn’t to slap the ball inbounds, sources said. Love was frustrated with officials and not his team’s performance, sources said.

  • NFL draft: If the Wonderlic is dead, does this mean the draft has grown up?

    The NFL's use of the Wonderlic test — namely for quarterbacks — is a controversial topic. Could it one day just go away?

  • 5 QBs are expected to go in the first round of the NFL draft. Not all of them will succeed

    Five teams are expected to select a quarterback early in the first round of the NFL draft. History tells us some of them will be looking for another QB … soon.

  • Chiefs TE Sean Culkin plans to convert entire 2021 salary into Bitcoin

    "People are probably going to say I'm crazy, but I'm focusing on the long term."

  • A brief demotion benefited Matt Beaty. Will Dodgers take same tack with Edwin Rios?

    Utility player Matt Beaty was sent to the Dodgers' alternative training site to break out of a slump. Edwin Rios might benefit from such an approach.

  • Falcons GM on Julio Jones trade rumors: ‘We are in a difficult cap situation’

    The Atlanta Falcons entered the offseason in real salary cap trouble after years of reckless short-term roster management, but new general manager Terry Fontenot has yet to back down from the challenge.

  • Matt Maiocco: I think 49ers want to get Jimmy Garoppolo deal done in next few days

    Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area says he thinks the 49ers want to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the next few days, and he explains why the Patriots are one of the teams that could make that happen.