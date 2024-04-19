Islanders-Hurricanes schedule for first round of 2024 NHL playoffs

The Islanders' full schedule for the first round of the 2024 NHL playoffs is out.

The Isles, who finished third in the Metropolitan Division, will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the opening round beginning on Saturday.

A few weeks ago this seemed unlikely, as New York had just a 16 percent chance of cracking the Stanley Cup playoffs, but they got hot down the stretch behind a six-game winning streak.

The Isles finished the regular season with a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at UBS Arena and will have one fewer day of rest entering the series as the Canes finished their regular season Tuesday with a loss at Columbus.

Here are the dates and times:

Game 1: Saturday, April 20 at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Game 2: Monday, April 22 at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: Thursday, April 25 at UBS Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Game 4: Saturday, April 27 at UBS Arena, 2 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 30 at Carolina, time TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 2 at UBS Arena, time TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 4 at Carolina, time TBD