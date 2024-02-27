Islanders beat Stars 3-2 on Bo Horvat's OT winner

DALLAS (AP) — Bo Horvat scored at 2:54 of overtime, his second overtime winner against Dallas this season, as the Islanders beat the Stars 3-2 on Monday night.

Ryan Pulock had a goal and an assist and Kyle MacLean also scored for the Islanders in their second win in seven games (2-3-2). Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 shots.

Logan Stankoven had a goal and an assist for his first two NHL points in his second game, and Matt Duchene scored for his 800th career point as the Stars lost for the fifth time in six games (1-3-2). Scott Wedgewood had 25 saves.

In the extra period, Horvat took a pass from Mathew Barzal and scored from the slot. He also ended New York’s 3-2 win over Dallas at home on Jan. 21 in Patrick Roy’s debut as Islanders coach.

The Islanders are tied with New Jersey, seven points behind Tampa Bay for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Washington is one point ahead of the Islanders and Devils.

Pulock scored the game’s first goal with 4:01 left in the first period on a low wrist shot from the slot that flew through traffic in front of the net. It was the defenseman’s fourth goal of the season and second in nine games after missing 21 consecutive games with a lower-body injury suffered in early December.

Duchene tied it with 10 seconds left in a power play at 7:11 of the second period against the league’s worst penalty-killing unit. Duchene has 23 goals, tied with Roope Hintz for the club lead.

MacLean put New York back ahead with a third-chance shot with 4:36 left in the middle period. It was MacLean’s second goal in eight games since being recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL in late January.

Less than three minutes later, Stankoven — celebrating his 21st birthday — beat Sorokin short side from short range after Wyatt Johnston fed him while on his knees to tie it 2-2.

Stankoven made his NHL debut on Saturday filling the forward spot of Tyler Seguin, who’s sidelined with a lower-body injury. Coach Pete DeBoer said Seguin, one of Dallas’ four 20-goal scorers, is week-to-week.

UP NEXT

Islanders: At Detroit on Thursday night.

Stars: At Colorado on Tuesday night to complete a back-to-back.