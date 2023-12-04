Isiah Pacheco's TD run pulls Chiefs to within 14-12

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco got his team into the end zone for the first time tonight.

Pacheco's 1-yard touchdown run with 9:39 left in the third quarter has pulled the Chiefs to within 14-12 of the Packers. It is Pacheco's sixth rushing touchdown of this season, his third in two weeks.

Pacheco was injured during the nine-play drive, leaving for two plays before returning to finish the drive with an 11-yard run and then, four plays after that, his touchdown run. Pacheco was stopped short on the 2-point try, though.

He has 75 yards on 11 carries.

Patrick Mahomes is 14-of-16 for 152 yards.