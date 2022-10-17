Isaiah Wynn's PFF grades for Patriots' win vs. Browns paints ugly picture

Wynn's PFF grades for Patriots' win vs. Browns paints ugly picture originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Isaiah Wynn has struggled throughout the 2022 NFL season, and that trend continued for the New England Patriots' starting right tackle in Week 6.

Wynn was the Patriots' worst pass blocker and run blocker in their 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The 2018 first-round draft pick received a pass-blocking grade of 5/100 from Pro Football Focus. No, that's not a typo. Five out of 100.

Wynn allowed Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe to get strip-sacked, resulting in a first quarter turnover. He also was penalized for a false start in the first quarter, giving him a league-leading penalties in six games.

It doesn't get much better for Wynn when you look at his work in the rushing attack. He also was the Patriots' lowest-graded run blocker, per PFF. His 43.1/100 grade rated lower than every wide receiver, even rookie Tyquan Thornton.

Marcus Cannon played better than Wynn on Sunday and deserves to get an opportunity as the starting right tackle Monday night when the Patriots host the struggling Chicago Bears in Week 7.

Between his work as a blocking tight end and at right tackle, Marcus Cannon (46) sees more snaps than Isaiah Wynn (42).



Hunter Henry remains the top option at tight end for the Patriots as Jonnu Smith works his way back from an ankle injury. Big plays for both Sunday. pic.twitter.com/UQDMvMKqKF — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 17, 2022

Wynn is a liability and cannot be trusted in either the passing attack or run game. The Patriots cannot afford for Mac Jones or Zappe to take so many unnecessary hits each week. A change at right tackle must be made.