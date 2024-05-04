Isaiah Preuitt could be next big thing in men’s volleyball

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One look at Isaiah Preuitt as he walks into a room and your mind can’t help but wander to a question.

How many people ask the 6-foot-8 senior if he plays basketball?

“Too many,” said Preuitt with a laugh. “It’s probably a daily occurrence.”

Preuitt does use his talents on a court, just of the volleyball variety.

“It started with me and my mom down on our living room floor, had me on my knees, practicing on my form out there passing balls,” recalls Preuitt. “I played rec one year, my mom coached the team, and then started playing club in fifth grade. Kind of stuck with it ever since. Just loved it.”

Preuitt doesn’t just love it, the middle blocker is also pretty, pretty good at it.

“Isaiah’s athleticism is unmatched,” says his club coach Ben Stern. “He is a man amongst boys, and he has been since he was a freshman. Truly, on a national level, coaches talk about his strength and his athleticism just being different from other players in his position.”

And that isn’t hyperbole.

A week and a half ago the Central Catholic senior was ranked the fourth best player in the 2024 class by Volleyball Magazine.

“I really just didn’t even believe it. When I saw Oregon native Isaiah Preuitt I was like, ‘No way,’” said Preuitt with a big smile. “I remember two years ago my coach was like, ‘This Fab 50 list, you want to get on it.’ Last year I made it on the list and to be ranked #4 this year? I couldn’t have even dreamed of it.”

But maybe Isaiah should’ve seen this coming as it was certainly not his first honor.

Last March, Preuitt was selected for Team USA’s U19 squad and won a gold medal competing at the Pan American Cup.

“It’s, like, super surreal,” said Preuitt. “Knowing that there’s so many people supporting you and you’re being able to do this for your country. It’s just a really big honor, and I’m really grateful that I got to have that opportunity.”

The opportunities feel endless as Preuitt next heads to suit up for Long Beach State, who will play for an NCAA Volleyball title on Saturday.

“Each opportunity I’ve gotten has really just shown me so much about why I love this sport and why I want to keep playing,” said Preuitt. “I want to take this sport as far as I can.”

