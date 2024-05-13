Isaiah Collier projected outside top 10 in early NBA draft forecasts

The NBA draft lottery brought clarity to the 2024 NBA draft in late June. Now we know which teams will pick in various positions on the draft board. After the lottery, NBA draft analysts released fresh mock drafts with predictions of where each high-end prospect will land. For USC star Isaiah Collier, the projections are consistent in one respect: They don’t have Collier in the top 10. ESPN has Collier going off the board at No. 11, and TThe Athletic’s Sam Vecenie (subscription required) agrees, also putting Collier at No. 11 to the Chicago Bulls.

While Collier would make more up-front money if he becomes a top-five or top-eight pick, falling out of the top 10 might not be all that bad an outcome. However, going to the Bulls at 11 might not be an ideal situation for Collier. What could be better: Going at No. 12 to the young, talented Oklahoma City Thunder, or to No. 13 and the Sacramento Kings. Money matters, but a great team fit matters even more. Collier will still make solid money at No. 12 — not as much as No. 8 or No. 6, but still plenty. What really matters more than anything else is finding an organization with good coaching and developmental structures. Falling outside the top 10 could be a blessing for Collier, but only if the fit is right.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire