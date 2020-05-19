Is Alex Bregman switching agents because of LeBron James' Astros sign-stealing documentary?

LeBron James’ sports media company will produce a documentary on the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, and at least one member of the Astros might be frustrated about that. Alex Bregman, who was previously represented by Klutch Sports, has left the company to find a new agent, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

What does that have to do with LeBron James? Rich Paul, James’ agent, works for Klutch Sports. Bregman may not have appreciated that someone in his agency was involved in a documentary about the Astros’ scandal.

This may be a clue why Bregman is switching agents. Old agency Klutch’s big client LeBron James’ Uninterrupted is planning a documentary series on Astros sign stealing scandal. Others players aren’t thrilled either but Bregman was 1 Astro repped by Klutchhttps://t.co/SkW6Ifn976 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 19, 2020

Bregman’s exit could be completely unrelated to James being at Klutch Sports, of course. Perhaps the 26-year-old Bregman felt it was time for a change. Players switch agents all the time. We don’t know if there was more going on behind the scenes.

Even if Bregman left for other reasons, his timing is less than ideal. James’ company — Uninterrupted — announced it would be making the documentary Friday. Four days later, news broke that Bregman was leaving Klutch Sports.

While the optics may look bad, ultimately, it doesn’t matter. If Bregman feels he’s making the right decision, then he has to do what’s best for him. And if Bregman is acting out of anger, that’s fine too. If he keeps performing like a star, he’ll get a mega contract no matter what agency he joins.

