Iowa's Caitlin Clark beats buzzer with 3-pointer from the logo to sink Michigan State

Michigan State had upset on its mind Tuesday night.

Caitlin Clark had other ideas. The Iowa All-American sunk the Spartans at the buzzer with a pull-up 3-pointer from the logo. The shot secured a 76-73 Iowa win and capped a 40-point night from Clark.

Clark almost didn't get the shot off as the No. 4 Hawkeyes frantically set up the shot as time wound down. But Hannah Stuelke delivered the ball to Clark at the top of the 3-point line just in time for Clark to get the shot off.

SHE DOES IT AGAIN ‼️@CaitlinClark22 wins the game at the last second for @IowaWBB.



💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/skizq0YbOy — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) January 3, 2024

The ball clearly left her hands before the red light on the backboard signaled the end of regulation.