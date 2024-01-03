Iowa's Caitlin Clark beats buzzer with 3-pointer from the logo to sink Michigan State
Michigan State had upset on its mind Tuesday night.
Caitlin Clark had other ideas. The Iowa All-American sunk the Spartans at the buzzer with a pull-up 3-pointer from the logo. The shot secured a 76-73 Iowa win and capped a 40-point night from Clark.
Clark almost didn't get the shot off as the No. 4 Hawkeyes frantically set up the shot as time wound down. But Hannah Stuelke delivered the ball to Clark at the top of the 3-point line just in time for Clark to get the shot off.
The ball clearly left her hands before the red light on the backboard signaled the end of regulation.