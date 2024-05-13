Iowa WBB head coach Lisa Bluder retires, won’t face USC next season

The USC women’s basketball team moves into the Big Ten Conference next season. The Iowa Hawkeyes are one of the top contenders for USC in the new-look Big Ten. Their head coach won’t face the Trojans in 2025. Lisa Bluder, who guided Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes to consecutive national championship games, announced her retirement.

Hawkeyes Wire has more:

“Iowa head women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder announced on Monday that she is retiring after 24 seasons guiding the Hawkeye program. Bluder exits the helm in Iowa City with the Iowa program in the best position in its history.

“Alongside superstar guard Caitlin Clark and a talented cast of players, Iowa made back-to-back trips to the Final Four and national championship game. The Hawkeyes won 30-plus games in each of the past two seasons, captured the Big Ten regular season championship during the 2021-22 season and have won each of the past three Big Ten Tournaments.”

It is fascinating to see Iowa, a program at the height of its powers, endure a coaching change all while USC and UCLA bring formidable teams into the Big Ten. Next season won’t be dull in the Big Ten, we can guarantee that much.

