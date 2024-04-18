When is Iowa State football's Spring Game? Here's how to go see the Cyclones for free

Iowa State football's 2024 Spring Game will be held at Jack Trice Stadium's MidAmerican Energy Field at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20.

The team will begin with a practice portion, during which the Cyclones will start keeping score during team drills around 10:30 a.m. before a team scrimmage takes place later. The offense will wear its black practice jersey, and the defense will wear white practice jerseys.

Admission is free and fans can begin entering the facility at 10 a.m. from gates 1, 2, and 3. Gate 4 will be closed and the Clear Bag Policy will be upheld.

Public seating is available on the east side of the stadium in sections 23-41. The west side will be open to suite holders only, but the Jack Trice Club and Sukup Endzone Club will not be available.

Limited concessions will be available, roster cards will be available at every entrance and the Cyclone Gridiron Club, and 2024 team posters will be available at Guest Services on the East Concourse.

Where to park for Iowa State football Spring Game

Parking is free for the public in lots C4-C5, D3-D5 and S1-S8. Lots 85E, 85W and S1 will not be publicly available. Handicap parking is available in lot 85E.

Matt Campbell previews Iowa State football's Spring Game

Campbell spoke to the media on Monday ahead of the Spring Game, previewing what fans can expect to see and providing the latest updates on his players.

The bad news for Cyclones fans was that backup linebacker Carson Willich tore his ACL at the beginning of spring practice, according to Campbell, and will miss the entire 2024 season.

Jack Trice Stadium 50th anniversary celebration

The event is also an opportunity for the program to commemorate its 50th season at Jack Trice Stadium. A special video will be shown and additional celebratory moments will occur at home games throughout the 2024 season, according to the ISU Athletics website.

The 50th Season of Jack Trice Stadium is here.



See you Saturday.



🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/p1Ia17tjlH — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) April 15, 2024

