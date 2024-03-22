Iowa State basketball vs Washington St. in March Madness: Prediction for 2024 NCAA Tournament

No. 2 seed Iowa State basketball and No. 7 seed Washington State are set to battle in the 2024 NCAA Tournament's second round on Saturday in Omaha.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of No. 3 Illinois and No. 11 Duquesne in the Sweet 16.

The Cyclones are 28-7 are most recently demolished both Houston and South Dakota State in the Big 12 Tournament championship and NCAA Tournament first round, respectively.

Washington State is coming off a 66-61 comeback victory over Drake in the tournament's first round.

Here's a look at what to expect in Saturday's game:

A look at Washington State's top players

The Cougars sport a balanced offensive attack with four players averaging in double figures.

Isaac Jones and Myles Rice lead the way with 15.4 and 15.1 points per game, respectively. No. 3 scorer Jaylen Wells (12.2 PPG) had a strong performance in the tournament opener with 17 points, including 3-for-4 from behind the arc.

Jones is also a strong rebounder, and his 7.4 rebounds per game is more than double the average of his next closest teammate.

Rice leads Washington State at 3.9 assists per game, with 80 more assists on the season than his next-closest teammate.

Impressive resume for Washington State

While Iowa State certainly has made its dominance known this season, particularly on defense, Washington State earned a few resume-building victories throughout this season as well.

Most notably, the Cougars swept No. 2 seed and consistently top-10-ranked Arizona this season, winning at home 73-70 at home on Jan. 13 and 77-74 on the road on Feb. 22.

That second victory marked WSU's eighth consecutive Pac-12 Conference victory, its longest winning streak of the season. Although the Cougars ended up going 3-3 over their final six games before the NCAA Tournament, that stretch showcased how dangerous Washington State can be when it's clicking.

Can Washington State continue to shoot efficiently?

Washington State was not a particularly lethal 3-point shooting (34%) or free-throw shooting (70.1%) team entering the postseason, but the Cougars overcame a brutal 14-for-41 (34.1%) 2-point shooting performance against Drake in the first round by hitting 7-of-14 triples and 17-of-22 free throws.

Although South Dakota State couldn't keep up with the Cyclones in the second half, the Jackrabbits' best successes came from behind the arc (10-for-24) and at the free-throw line (9-for-11).

Against a physical, aggressive defense like ISU, Washington State's best bet might be taking advantage of distance jump shots and drawing fouls.

Iowa State vs. Washington State prediction in March Madness

Iowa State owns one of the nation's top defenses, which thrives on forcing and scoring off of turnovers.

Washington State's 414-357 assist-to-turnover ratio (1.2:1) indicates that the Cyclones defenders might take advantage of the Cougars' poor ball security.

DraftKings has Iowa State as an 8.5-point favorite (-110) to win the game as of Thursday night. The Cyclones are -395 on the moneyline. The over/under is 127 (-110).

