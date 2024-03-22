Iowa State basketball rolls past South Dakota State into second round of March Madness

OMAHA, Neb. – With a history of heartbreak and a tortured relationship with the No. 2 seed, Iowa State fans may have been a little apprehensive heading into Thursday’s first-round NCAA Tournament game despite being a heavy favorite.

There was no need to worry.

The No. 2 Cyclones rode a sizzling shooting start into the second round by demolishing No. 15 South Dakota State, 82-65, on Thursday night to continue on in the NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center.

"Our guys did a good job playing for each other offensively," coach T.J. Otzelberger said during a postgame TV interview. "We've been at our best when we've had the offensive balance that we did tonight."

Iowa State (28-7) will play the winner of No. 7 Washington State and No. 10 Drake on Saturday for a berth into next week’s East Region semifinals in Boston.

The Cyclones made their first nine shots of the game and never trailed as they overwhelmed the resilient but overwhelmed Jackrabbits (22-13).

Iowa State led by as many as 15 in the first half, but South Dakota State utilized a 10-0 road to keep it within seven at halftime despite the Cyclones shooting 63 percent from the floor in the first 20 minutes.

The Cyclones, though, landed the knockout punch early in the second half with a 19-8 run that pushed the lead to 18. The Jackrabbits were unable to threaten for the rest of the evening.

Milan Momcilovic led the Cyclones with 19 points. Tamin Lipsey had 17 and Keshon Gilbert added 15.

Momcilovic was 8-of-15 from the floor, including 3-of-9 from 3-point range.

"I was really pleased with Milan, his aggressiveness, stayed on the attack," Otzelberger said of his freshman.

The Cyclones forced 15 turnovers and held South Dakota State to 43% shooting. Iowa State shot 58%.

"It builds our guys' confidence that we're able to pressure the ball, create offense off of our defense, that's what we really try to do," Otzelberger said. "The start of that second half, we got it going a little bit there, got some rhythm to our offense."

The Cyclones have been on a tear since dropping their regular-season finale at Kansas State. They ripped off three straight victories to win the Big 12 Tournament, including a 28-point beatdown of No. 1 Houston.

The victory exorcises some demons for the program as the last time the Cyclones were a 2 seed they were upset in the first round by No. 15 Hampton in 2001.

Iowa State will now have its chance to reach the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years after advancing to the tournament’s second weekend in 2022 and losing in the first round last season.

Iowa State's Tamin Lipsey was seen receiving some treatment on his left (non-shooting) shoulder late in the game when Iowa State's lead was in the 20s. Lipsey injured the shoulder in January and has been dealing with soreness since then. Cyclones teammate Hason Ward left the game late in the second half with a foot injury. Both said they were fine after the game.

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him on X at @TravisHines21.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State basketball defeats South Dakota State in NCAA Tournament