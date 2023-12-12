Iowa rival flips crystal ball prediction for 5-star QB, Georgia Bulldogs commit

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are looking to make a big-time move this offseason. After going 5-7 during head coach Matt Rhule’s inaugural season, largely due to ineffective quarterback play, Nebraska is heavily searching for a true blue-chip quarterback.

Just days after it was reported that Nebraska was heavily in on former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord in the transfer portal, a rumor linking the Cornhuskers to a five-star quarterback is picking up steam.

Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports’ director of recruiting, produced a shockwave throughout the college football community, flipping his crystal ball forecast for five-star quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola. The son of former Detroit Lions lineman, Dominic Raiola, Dylan Raiola has been committed to the Georgia Bulldogs since May. Now, Wiltfong projects Raiola to flip his commitment to Nebraska.

After talking to a source with knowledge of the recruitment I’ve flipped my 247Sports Crystal Ball Forecast to Nebraska for 247Sports’ No. 2 overall recruit Dylan Raiola. – Wiltfong, 247Sports.

Flipped my 247Sports Crystal Ball to #Nebraska for five-star QB Dylan Raiola. https://t.co/6OevNXYpt2 — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 11, 2023

It should be noted that his father’s alma mater is Nebraska. He was one of the program’s greatest players, earning multiple first-team All-Big Ten selections and winning the Rimington Trophy in 2000.

His son Dylan is one of the prized recruits of the 2024 class. The quarterback from Buford High School in Georgia is the top quarterback in the class according to 247Sports. He is the second-ranked player in the entire class as well.

For a Nebraska program looking to reestablish themselves as a national contender again under Rhule, flipping Raiola would be a massive statement of intent by the program. This is a situation to certainly keep an eye on.

