Iowa football earns commitment from Northwestern transfer WR Jacob Gill

The Iowa Hawkeyes found some wide receiver help.

Northwestern transfer wide receiver Jacob Gill announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Tuesday. The 6-foot, 190 pound junior tallied 16 receptions for 195 yards with a pair of touchdowns over the course of his three seasons in Evanston.

Gill appeared in 28 games over the last three seasons, though he only played in four last season with the Wildcats.

Though the production is limited, Gill brings some familiarity with new Iowa quarterback Brendan Sullivan and some more much-needed depth in the wide receiver room. Sullivan also transferred into Iowa from Northwestern.

A product of Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, N.C., Gill was a three-star signee to Northwestern in the 2021 class. 247Sports rated Gill as the nation’s No. 162 wide receiver and as the No. 53 player from North Carolina.

Iowa returns junior wide receivers Kaleb Brown and Seth Anderson. That duo combined for 33 grabs for 365 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The Hawkeyes also bring back redshirt freshmen Alex Mota, Dayton Howard and Jarriett Buie.

Longtime receiver Nico Ragaini’s eligibility expired after last season and both Diante Vines and Jacob Bostick left in the transfer portal.

