Instant impact NFL draft prospects | The Exempt List

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald is joined by ESPN's Jordan Reid to discuss the players who will likely be selected in the middle rounds of next month's draft and immediately perform for their new teams. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

CHARLES MCDONALD: I want to talk with you more about guys who have maybe not first round guys, lower end second to third, fourth round guys who still have a chance to make an impact

JORDAN REID: In the NFL. So my first one is Malik Washington. He's a wide receiver from Virginia. If you're watching him at the Shrine Bowl and you're like, man, this is one of the best players, if not the best player here. If I had to predict, he'll probably go third or fourth round if I had to guess right now. But it would not surprise me if he ends up being a starter somewhere, probably somewhere as somebody wide receiver three.

CHARLES MCDONALD: Javon Bullard, the safety, I've been such a big fan of his game for such a long time. I feel like he's kind of one of those plug and play glue guys in the secondary, that if you have some other pieces around him, he can help take you to the next level.

JORDAN REID: As a DB, I've always said that half the battle of transitioning to the NFL is confidence. Like I love DBs that just talk junk, like Jaire Alexander, Jalen Ramsey, all these dudes. But you have to back it up, of course. And that's the type of infectious energy that I got from him. So I'm with you with Bullet. I like him a lot.

Calen Bullock, from USC, safety. He's one that is a little bit of a polarizing prospect, just because everybody has it ingrained into their memory of just him missing tackle after tackle against Tulane in the Bowl game last year. When you just strictly look at his tape from a coverage standpoint, like his range is absolutely unbelievable. His evaluation is a little bit difficult, just because the tackling is going to be a deal breaker for a lot of teams. But if you're looking for a true center field type of safety, that you can quote unquote, hide a little bit in the run game, if you don't force him to come downhill and be that last line of defense, I think he can be a steal like the third or the fourth round.

CHARLES MCDONALD: Audric Estime from Notre Dame, the running back, I'm a fan of him. The first thing that pops out about this team is he's big. Start watching him play more and he's got like runs where he's breaking away from the defense and gashing guys and getting downhill and picking up steam. Then I see a 4.740, which is also a piece of information that should be taken into account when you're projecting these guys for the NFL. So with the off season athletic testing probably closer to like that day two, day three flip, now.

JORDAN REID: I could see him being one of the first running backs taken off the board. But I could see somebody like, I think like the Ravens will love him. The Steelers will love him. Teams that just line up in 12 personnel, double tight ends, and just smash mouth football like Harbaugh is going to absolutely love him with the Chargers. I'm sure they're going to take a back somewhere day two day three with Ekeler gone now. So just those type of running backs. There's still value in the NFL. It's just a matter of what is the key point or what are the boxes that he can check in the passing game, I think that's going to be the thing that determines how high he actually goes.