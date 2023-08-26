Instant analysis and recap of Packers’ 19-15 win over Seahawks in preseason finale

The Green Bay Packers closed out the exhibition schedule with a 19-15 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason finale at Lambeau Field on Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Love threw a touchdown pass to Christian Watson, Anders Carlson nailed a 57-yard field goal, Alex McGough led a game-winning drive and Benny Sapp finished the deal with an interception in the final moments.

An instant analysis and recap of the Packers’ 19-15 win over the Seahawks in the preseason finale:

Final score: Packers 19, Seahawks 15

It was over when...

…rookie Benny Sapp delivered an interception with 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Seahawks threatening. Alex McGough led a touchdown drive, which featured a 52-yard completion to Jadakis Bonds, to give the Packers the lead.

Game balls

Aug 26, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Heath (18) leaps to catch a pass in front of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Michael Jackson (30) during the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

— WR Malik Heath: He started at receiver and caught a team-high four passes, including a 15-yarder for a first down, on seven targets.

— OLB Brenton Cox Jr.: The rookie had a tackle for loss against a run, forced a second loss on another run and batted a pass during another disruptive effort.

— Benny Sapp: A win-sealing interception for the rookie means a game ball.

— K Anders Carlson: He made both field goals, including an incredible 57-yarder before the half. He had an extra point blocked but made the other clean point after.

Key stat

Aug 26, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

4-of-8: The Packers scored points on four of Jordan Love’s eight preseason possessions, including 2-of-3 during Saturday’s preseason finale. Love led one touchdown drive in each of the three games. His 80-yard touchdown drive on Saturday finished with a touchdown pass to Christian Watson.

Jordan Love watch

Aug 26, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Over three series, Love completed 9-of-15 passes for 63 yards, one touchdown pass and zero interceptions while also scrambling three times for 21 yards. Twice, his scrambles created first downs. He led the Packers to one touchdown drive and nine total points. Love did miss on what could have been a 49-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson on the third drive, but he rebounded by eventually hitting Watson for a 6-yard score. Once again, Love made good decisions, looked poised and comfortable in the pocket and even extended a few plays. His accuracy appears to come and go. Overall, Love tossed three touchdown passes and didn’t have an interception while leading the Packers to three touchdown drives over three preseason appearances (eight series).

Injury updates

Aug 26, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Sean Clifford (8) looks to throw a pass during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie quarterback Sean Clifford left the game with a right arm injury. Guard Royce Newman also left the game with an injury but did return. The Packers did not officially report any injuries during the contest.

What's next

Dec 4, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) leaps into the end zone for a rushing for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The preseason is over. The Packers will cut down the roster to 53 players on Tuesday and then start prepping the team for Week 1. The regular season opens on Sunday, Sept. 10 against the rival Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Let the Jordan Love era truly begin.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire