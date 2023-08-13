Instant analysis from Ravens’ 20-19 preseason win over Eagles

The Baltimore Ravens extended their preseason winning streak to 24 games on Saturday night, picking up a 20-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles of Week 1 of exhibition matchups. It was a game that featured plenty of excitement, and came down to the wire when it didn’t have to due to turnovers.

Quarterback Josh Johnson started the game in place of fellow signal-caller Lamar Jackson, and finished the game going 8-of-12 for 48 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Huntley succeeded Johnson and threw a touchdown himself in impressive action, while Anthony Brown struggled as the third-stringer.

The team’s running backs had a great evening, as Justice Hill broke off a 37-yard run, Gus Edwards showed he can pick up right where he left off, and Keaton Mitchell showed explosiveness and scored on a touchdown that was called back due to holding. Sean Ryan led the team and catches and receiving yards, while other receivers such as James Proche II hurt their stock with costly mistakes.

